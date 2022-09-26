Police officers have, on average, caught two impaired drivers every day during the past month across the south-west.
South-west police road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said the figures were alarming.
Police launched Operation Response on August 26 after four young people died in three fatal collisions at Cobden, Dixie and Berrybank in two months.
There have been 59 impaired drivers - 38 positive to alcohol and 21 to drugs - intercepted in the past month.
"We have been really hammering the drink-driving message - if you drink and drive you will be caught," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
"We have been focusing on young people in both city and rural areas at all licensed venues," he said.
"We continue to have enormous concerns about young drivers being impaired and driving at excessive speeds, putting themselves and the rest of the community at risk."
Five-day AFL Grand Final long weekend Operation Scoreboard added to the already stunning statistics.
There were 21 impaired drivers pulled over - 10 with positive alcohol readings and 11 positive to drugs.
"The number of impaired drivers is a genuine concern. That's 21 in a five-day period during a police operation and that's not acceptable," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
"One driver being caught is disappointing. To say that's frustrating is a complete understatement. People knew we had all available officers on the roads and yet they continue to drive while impaired."
There were an additional 292 driving offences detected and 5117 preliminary breath tests conducted across the region covering the Warrnambool, Moyne, Corangamite, Southern Grampians and Glenelg council areas.
"There were also 68 drug tests conducted with 16 per cent of those drivers proving positive," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
"That's well above the state average and another key area of concern for us.
"Fortunately there were no fatalities or serious injuries recorded across the region."
The road safety chief said a 19-year-old Hamilton P-plater was clocked at 168km/h in a 100 zone on the Rokewood-Skipton Road at Pitfield late last week.
"That is again very concerning. Travelling at that speed is just crazy," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said.
"He will be summoned to appear in the magistrates court on a date to be fixed where he will face a minimum 12 months licence suspension and a heavy fine.
"His vehicle was impounded for a month, attracting towing and storage fees of more than $1100.
"A 26-year-old Winslow man was also intercepted travelling at 140km/h in a 100 zone at Mailors Flat.
"His licence has been suspended for six months and he's been fined $693."
A fortnight ago a dozen drivers were caught speeding in Mailors Flat during two days, including a full size school bus which was detected at 80km/h in a 60 zone.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.