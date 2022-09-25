The Standard
South-west politician calls for delivery of services to Orford, Maroona and Noorat

By Andrew Thomson
September 25 2022
Call for action on vital regional connectivity program

The federal Labor Government is missing in action over $140 million of investment in regional communications, announced under round two of the Coalition's Regional Connectivity Program, according to a south-west politician.

