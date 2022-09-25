Call for action on vital regional connectivity program

The federal Labor Government is missing in action over $140 million of investment in regional communications, announced under round two of the Coalition's Regional Connectivity Program, according to a south-west politician.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan is calling on the government to urgently confirm it will deliver the three projects in Wannon including new macro cell sites at Orford, Maroona and Noorat.
"Prior to the federal election, the Coalition government announced it would provide this vital funding for the communities of Orford, Maroona, and Noorat, delivering a major boost in regional connectivity for those areas," Mr Tehan said.
"Our community has been waiting over three and a half months for the Albanese Government to confirm that this project will proceed and so far, we have heard nothing. This is just not good enough.
"These grants were decisions of government. The Labor government's failure to confirm this funding has the potential to put these projects at risk, along with third party project funding committed by telecommunications companies and state governments."
Opposition Communications spokeswoman Senator Sarah Henderson congratulated Mr Tehan on advocating for the communications infrastructure needs of his community.
"The three projects in Wannon along with the other 90 projects across Regional Australia are so important to close the digital divide across our country," she said.
"They include new and improved mobile, voice, and data coverage as well as fixed wireless, fibre, and satellite broadband service upgrades across regional, rural and remote Australia.
"In failing to confirm these projects, including the funding for each project and the timeline of delivery, Labor is showing its contempt for regional Australia.
"This comes after Labor announced an election commitment of $646 million for regional telecommunications, a $155 million cut on the Coalition's $811.8 million commitment under its Connecting Regional Australia Initiative."
Senator Henderson said whether it's the RCP, the rollout of the NBN or the funding of more than 1200 new or upgraded mobile towers, the Coalition had a proud record of investing in regional connectivity.
"That's in stark contrast to Labor's failure to fix one mobile black spot when last in government," she said.
