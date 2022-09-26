A major revamp and the purchase of an apartment complex has turned one of Warrnambool's busy sporting facilities into "more than just a bowls club".
City Memorial Bowls Club general manager Julie Dosser said they had recently spent about $200,000 revamping their bar area into a cafe.
And in recent weeks had taken over operation of the Gallery Apartments in Lava Street.
Ms Dosser said the club had purchased six apartments for more than $3 million in the complex and they were leasing the other two units, reception, laundry and pool.
"One of those is a honeymoon suite so we can package that with our wedding packages," she said.
"And then when we have tournaments here we can offer accommodation as well.
"It is more than a bowls club."
Ms Dosser said the club had been running the apartments for about four weeks after taking it over on August 15.
"It's good," she said.
Ms Dosser said the accommodation was booked out last week and over the grand final weekend as well as the second week of the school holidays.
The transformation of the old bar area into a cafe had brought more people to the club.
"It's a big upgrade," she said.
"We've seen different groups of people just coming in for coffee because parking's free and it's easily accessible. We've been really busy."
The cafe area was part of the major overhaul of the club which also included the new roof over the bowling area.
Ms Dosser said most of the revamp works had now been completed apart from toilet upgrades.
She said the club was now in full swing, which was a welcome relief after the tough times of COVID-19 lockdowns.
"The club's been really busy," she said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
