The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Leadership Great South Coast to host LGBTIQ+ conference for better inclusivity and allyship

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated September 26 2022 - 5:07am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LGBTIQ+ advocate Sparklez Hernan, left, and Leadership Great South Coast pride forum organisers Kaye McDowall and Justin Harzmeyer are flying the flag for better allyship. Picture by Chris Doheny

A LGBTIQ+ forum touted as one of the largest of its kind for the south-west region is giving the community hope of "social change".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.