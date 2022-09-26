A LGBTIQ+ forum touted as one of the largest of its kind for the south-west region is giving the community hope of "social change".
Leadership Great South Coast is hosting its 'Take a Step Forward' conference at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre on Thursday, October 6 to discuss gender diversity, inclusivity and the Victorian LGBTIQ+ strategy with leaders including the state's commissioner for LGBTIQ+ communities.
Brophy LGBTIQ+ advocate Sparklez Hernan said it was a chance for participants to connect on matters not often talked about in the regions.
"There are limited pride and rainbow recognition and celebrations outside of metro and larger populated areas," they said.
"[It] is a really great opportunity to create that sense of focused aims across the state."
Sparklez said it was a "massive accomplishment" for regional communities to be seeing the value of pride initiatives.
"It just makes me feel so happy," they said.
"There is that social change and people are starting to recognise that."
Leadership Great South Coast conference organiser Justin Harzmeyer said the conference would include members from five south-west local government areas making it one of the largest LGBTIQ+ events in the region.
"When the project was first pitched... it was shown that there was a need for a much larger event incorporating the five LGAs," he said.
Mr Harzmeyer said he hoped it would be a source of awareness and education for groups including councils, businesses and sporting clubs to become better pride community allies.
"Everyone, no matter their sex, gender identity, gender expression and attraction, both physically and emotionally, should be able to live their life free of discrimination and harassment," he said.
"This is a chance for the south-west community to learn, grow and become allies and supporters of the LGBTIQA+ community."
The conference may be attended in person or online with registration available on Leadership Great South Coast's Facebook page.
