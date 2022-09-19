Cobden export Gary Rohan's rise to the AFL is proof genuine hard work and persistence pays off.
His explosive speed and natural athleticism were always his greatest gift. It was just about putting it all together and fulfilling his talent.
It'll undoubtedly be on display again as the Geelong forward steps onto the MCG on Saturday for the AFL grand final against his old team, Sydney.
The 176-gamer will play his fourth AFL grand final - which includes two with the Swans in 2014 and 2016 - and will be eyeing off his maiden premiership medallion after some agonising defeats.
Hampden league life member and former Bomber Brett Taylor saw the dynamic forward up close through his younger years, both in the classroom as his high school teacher and on the footy field where he was a teammate before being drafted.
He says with the 31-year-old, what you see is what you get.
"He's probably not much different to what we see now, his pace is probably his biggest asset. He used to play in the backline when he first started playing for us, he was a good match up for Jason Rowan," he said.
"He uses his pace and athleticism now and that's what he did when he was with us, it's what kind of got him to where he is."
MORE SPORT:
But he had to come from behind to make it onto an AFL list after being overlooked for the Geelong Falcons as a bottom-ager, playing on the big bodies at Hampden level before earning his stripes with a NAB League spot.
The rest is history, having gone on to become a top-10 draft pick in 2009.
"You knew when he started playing seniors he did (have what it takes) and then he sort of got into the Falcons program and really took it to another level - the year he went there he took his game to another level and to get drafted at pick six so you've got to show some signs to do that," he said.
"He came a long way in those few years and I'd assume he'd say the same, he was a fair bit off it a few years before it - it flicked for him eventually and he's gone on to play some great AFL footy."
The Bombers stalwart said the club and community was right behind one of its favourite sons.
"It's great for him and the community - it's good to have that local person to keep an eye on. He's been around a while now, he knows what it takes so hopefully he's successful," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.