A near multi-million dollar seaside allotment is under negotiation after failing to sell under the hammer on Friday afternoon.
The 67-acre stretch of coast at 618 Hopkins Point Road in Allansford was passed in at $1.95 million during an online auction after eight bidders placed offers in $100,000 and $50,000 increments from an opening offer of $1.6 million.
But Timboon Ray White Rural auctioneer Gerard Delaney said "fine-tuning" talks were under way between the vendor and prospective buyer who were among interested parties from across the country.
"We had interest from Western Australia to Queensland, it was quite amazing," he said. "Hopefully we'll have a result shortly."
Mr Delaney said the listing had expressions of interest from over 75 parties during its "extensive" campaign.
"It's quite a unique property," he said.
"We had to find a unique buyer."
He said it was difficult to compare the property to others in the market given the uniqueness of its size and location.
"A couple of million for a house block, it's not for everyone. You need to be successful in life," he said.
"The requirements to gain a planning permit to build are 15 hectares or more.
"This one at 27 hectares qualifies, and the fact that it has power connected... that's just an added bonus."
The oceanfront Allansford site is the first among four auctions in the region this weekend.
A three-bedroom unit will be on offer at 1-192 Commercial Road, Koroit on Saturday September 17 at 10.30am.
There is also a three-bedroom house being auctioned at 1-6 MacDonald Street, Warrnambool at 10.30am followed by a two-bedroom house at 2 Gibbons Court, Warrnambool at 11.30am.
