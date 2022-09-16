The Standard

Near multi-million dollar seafront Allansford site passed in at auction

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated September 16 2022 - 7:54am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 67-acre seaside property in Allansford expected to fetch around $2 million has been passed in at an online auction and is under "fine-tuning" negotiations.

A near multi-million dollar seaside allotment is under negotiation after failing to sell under the hammer on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.