The Standard

Warrnambool man to front three-day contested hearing in March 2023

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:06am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused man will contest charges he raped, falsely imprisoned woman in hotel

A Warrnambool man will contest charges he sexually assaulted his former partner and falsely imprisoned her inside a hotel room.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.