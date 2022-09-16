Accused man will contest charges he raped, falsely imprisoned woman in hotel

A Warrnambool man will contest charges he sexually assaulted his former partner and falsely imprisoned her inside a hotel room.
The 33-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, appeared remotely in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a committal mention hearing.
The man was initially charged with breaches of an intervention order, unlawful assaults and bail offences.
Police allege those offences occurred in a domestic situation between the man and his now ex-partner.
The man was arrested in August last year and remanded in custody for about a month.
During that period the complainant allegedly provided a detailed statement to police, leading to a number of additional charges being laid, including unlawful imprisonment and rape.
The unlawful imprisonment is alleged to have occurred while the pair were staying at Werribee Mansion on June 10 last year.
On that occasion police were notified of a family-violence incident by people in the adjoining hotel rooms.
On Friday, lawyer Caroline Salter indicated she would request leave to cross-examine nine to 10 witnesses during a three-day committal hearing in March next year.
Those witnesses include the complainant, her mother, two friends who allegedly observed or were told of the alleged abuse, the complainant's neighbour, as well as a Werribee Mansion night-shift worker and up to three police officers.
Two of the police officers are from Warrnambool and one from Werribee.
The court heard one of the Warrnambool officers was yet to make a statement and that would be needed before he could be cross-examined.
A hearing was set from March 27.
The man will appear in court again on November 25 for a contest mention relating to other summary offences relating to the same alleged victim.
The court heard the complainant had made an application to vary the existing intervention order against the man however that was adjourned off to the same date in November.
The man was released on bail with a $5000 surety about a year ago due to a potential two-year court delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The man must abide by strict bail conditions, including he not use drugs and alcohol, and take part in a men's behaviour change program.
Affected by this story? Call 1800RESPECT. In an emergency, call 000.
