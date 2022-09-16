Federal Wannon MP Dan Tehan says he is "deeply concerned" the Albanese Labor Government will cancel local infrastructure spending as it searches for budget cuts ahead of October's budget.
Mr Tehan said he was worried by reports the federal government was reviewing the previous Coalition funding commitments, including spending announced in the pre-election budget in March.
Tens of billions in regional spending is apparently most at risk. Mr Tehan said it was unacceptable for the new government to renege on projects that were already budgeted.
"All the projects announced in the March budget were fully costed and paid for. They should all be honoured," he said. "Labor have inherited a budget bottom line that's improving, so to cut any of these programs would be an act of political bastardry towards rural and regional Australia."
Mr Tehan said there was no excuse for targeting rural and regional areas for cuts, but while he was shocked, he wasn't surprised.
"History shows Labor will target regional areas for cuts. You only have to look at the Andrews Labor Government to see what Labor does when they're in power," he said.
"I'm concerned they'll target road infrastructure projects, the Building Better Regions fund, and our energy security grants."
Mr Tehan allocated more than $35 million in funding from the March budget for a range of projects across Wannon including $26m for the crumbling road network, $1.6m will built mobile phone towers in Orford, Maroona and Noorat, along with a handful of other projects.
Anthony Albanese and Infrastructure Minister Catherine King have both said some previously announced regional projects would be scrapped, with Ms King describing some of the spending as unwarranted "largesse".
Speaking at the Regional Australia Institute on September 13, Ms King said regional funding had to be "equitable" and "transparent", and respond to "genuine need" in the area.
In the run up to May's federal election, Mr Tehan pledged a further $39.5m in funding if the Coalition was re-elected, including significant additional road funding, $6m for the Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club, and $3.2m for Port Fairy's Garden's Oval.
He said he didn't hold out much hope for the new government to honour the road funding, but he hoped the lifesaving club and sport facility pledges still had a chance.
"My hope would be that any of those projects that had applications for the Building Better Regions program should be held in good stead."
IN OTHER NEWS
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
