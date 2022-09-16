The Standard
Updated

Hamilton man arrested on Ballarat road now granted bail

Jessica Howard
AT
By Jessica Howard, and Andrew Thomson
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police called to multiple reports of man walking with large knife

A Hamilton man was arrested after police were allegedly called to multiple reports of him walking on a main road with a large homemade knife, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.