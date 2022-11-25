The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Rural living in demand as agents report increased interest in lifestyle properties

Lillian Altman
MM
By Lillian Altman, and Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 25 2022 - 6:37pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dani and Nick Amundsen with their children Isla, 2, and Logan, 5, and dog Indie moved to a three-acre lifestyle property at Illowa in April.

Families with equity in their homes have been able to upgrade to larger $1 million dollar-plus lifestyle properties that might have previously been out of reach, due to the COVID-19 real estate boom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.