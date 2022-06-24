The Standard

Moyne Shire councillors reject every planning officer recommendation at July council meeting

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 24 2022 - 7:22am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Divisive: Moyne Shire councillors are split on whether to grant permits for subdivisions in farming areas, and are regularly overturning the recommendations of the council planning team. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Moyne Shire councillors are making a habit of rejecting the advice of council planning officers, going against the officer recommendations in all three planning applications at the June monthly meeting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.