The Standard

Warrnambool businessman charged with child sex offences remanded in custody

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated June 23 2022 - 8:29am, first published 4:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Ryan.

A man and woman have been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice as police reopen a case into a Warrnambool businessman charged with child sex offences.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.