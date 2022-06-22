The time-honoured tradition of watching football at Reid Oval from your car could be back for the finals, but there are no guarantees.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said the council hoped cars would be permitted within the reserve for the finals.
"However this is still uncertain at this stage and will depend on weather conditions and the continued establishment of the grass," the spokesman said.
When the footy season kicked off at the new $11 million facility, spectators were told vehicle access would be blocked at the Coulstock Street entrance.
Everyone was asked to enter on foot via Cramer Street to allow grass to continue to grow around the ground.
People were still able to line the fence around the ground by standing on the new concrete path. Finals are set to go ahead at Reid Oval in late August.
And despite the multi-million-dollar revamp, portable toilets will have to be brought in for finals games with men's toilet facilities scaled back after they were demolished to make way for the new pavilion.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
