The Hampden and Warrnambool and district football netball leagues will have to arrange portable toilets for finals at Warrnambool's showpiece Reid Oval after an $11 million redevelopment of the ground.
The public male toilets at Reid Oval have just three individual urinal bowls.
The old facility, which was bulldozed to make way for the new pavilion, could cater for roughly 40 people at any one time during the busy finals, which attract thousands of people.
In the past the WDFNL had tried to host its preliminary and grand finals at Reid Oval and the Hampden league the same games at the showpiece venue.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman confirmed that during any football/netball finals scheduled at Reid Oval leagues would be required to arrange additional portable public toilets.
"Council would provide advice on the total number to cater for expected attendees," he said.
"The public amenities provided at Reid Oval are in accordance with building regulations and cater for regular home and away season attendance.
"It is more cost-effective to provide portable solutions for four football final events per year than to build a larger pavilion to accommodate more toilets that would rarely be used.
"In the male public toilet there are three urinals and two toilet cubicles.
"In the female toilet there are four toilet cubicles. There is also a fully accessible public toilet."
The spokesman said indoors at the new pavilion, when the social space is in operational, the male toilet has one urinal and one toilet cubicle while the female toilet two toilet cubicles.
There is also a fully accessible toilet.
The cost of arranging the portable toilets for finals - which are held on four consecutive Saturdays - is not known.
