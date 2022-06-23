The Standard

New Warrnambool after-hours clinic may ease pressure on emergency department

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 23 2022 - 8:35am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New service: WRAD's Mark Powell says its new after-hours service could take the pressure off the city's emergency department. Picture: Morgan Hancock

A new after-hours medical service for the Warrnambool region could help take the pressure off the hospital's emergency department under a 12-month trial which starts next month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.