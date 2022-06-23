KOROIT will unveil Vic Country under 16 co-captain Finn O'Sullivan in its top-three showdown against North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday.
O'Sullivan, who is featuring in the AFL under 16 championships, will play alongside older brothers Jack and Paddy.
Saints coach Chris McLaren said the Hampden league club was eager to watch the smooth-moving footballer make his debut in front of a home crowd at Victoria Park.
"Xavier College have an APS bye and there's no Vic Country under 16 commitments," he said.
"It is pretty exciting to be honest. Any game you are playing with a brother or two brothers especially, it's something the boys will definitely remember and enjoy."
McLaren said O'Sullivan had all the attributes to become a top-line player.
"If you're playing First 18 footy at Xavier as a year 10, you've got a bright future," he said.
Teenager Jamie Lloyd (shoulder) returns to the Saints' line-up with Jake McCosh and Jack Coghlan-West omitted.
Hamilton Kangaroos are backing in three teenage players ahead of their crunch game against Warrnambool at Reid Oval.
Small forwards Zach Burgess and Ben Starkie return to the line-up as does Deacon White who will be deployed at half-back on Saturday.
The trio replace injured coach Hamish Waldron (hamstring) and key forward Hugh Douglas and backman Ryan Sigley who will play reserves.
Waldron said Burgess, Starkie and White would relish the challenge of playing on a big ground in a game which looms as classic eight-point contest.
The Blues sit one rung above the Roos on the ladder on percentage entering the round 11 match-up.
"Young Starkie has been back (in the under 18s) for a few weeks and has probably had the longest spell in there," Waldron said.
"I feel like he's playing some good footy and he's ready to come back in and hopefully they (Starkie and Burgess) apply a bit of forward-line pressure and kick a few goals for me."
Waldron said White, who can play a variety of roles, would be given a job in defence.
"Deacs will start off a half-back flank and give us a bit of run and drive early which will be good, especially on that big ground," he said.
Warrnambool has made three changes of its own with debutant Finn Radley to join younger brother Amon in the side while small forward Cooper Hoffmann and wingman Jackson Bell return.
Blues coach Ben Parkinson said Radley - the Blues' under 18 captain - would slot in at centre half-back.
"He reads the game really well, has really safe hands and is a reliable kick," he said.
"He probably would've played early on. He just had a little strain in his achilles which took some work to get over.
"He was stiff not to be playing before now really."
Parkinson said Hoffmann earned his spot back.
"Cooper went back to the under 18s last week, kicked six and was best on ground," he said.
"He did exactly what he was asked to do. He'll come in and probably play more of his natural position as a small forward.
"We were playing him on the wing and he's probably not a natural wingman, he's more small forward-changing on-ball."
The Blues have lost another teenager defender in Ethan Boyd to NAB League duties with GWV Rebels, midfielder Thomas Ludeman is unavailable and Liam Bidmade is out with concussion.
Parkinson said key forward Sam Cowling had received positive news on a knee injury and would be available in coming weeks.
"He got a good result with his scan so it's not a ruptured PCL," he said.
"He's got a little tear in his PCL. He's got to have a couple of weeks off running and after his given a fortnight or so to settle, it's basically a pain thing.
"It was four to six weeks from the time he did it so it will be three weeks this Saturday and then we have a bye which is four. After the bye it will be a pain management sort of thing.
"There was no surgery, thank god, or no brace."
Aaron Shepherd returns to Portland's line-up for its night game against Cobden.
Tigers coach Jarrod Holt said the club had to manage the midfielder who battles knee soreness.
"He had a knock on his knee the week before. We've had to manage him through the year," he said.
"He'd probably been our best player in the few weeks leading up to that (knee knock) so it will be really good to get him back in."
Aiden Rogers was elevated from Portland's reserves too.
The Tigers have lost Jackson Dunlop (hyper-extended knee) and Harry McIntyre (COVID-19) for the away clash.
Camperdown has made just one change for its home game against South Warrnambool, bringing in key defender Zach 'Kevin' Anderson to replace Ned Payne (hamstring tightness).
Magpies coach Neville Swayn said it was pleasing to have a settled side.
"It's usually three or four changes, so it's nice," he said.
James Hussey, Ricky Henderson and Sam Kelly headline the Roosters' additions.
Port Fairy, which is coming off a scoreless game, has welcomed back some key personnel.
Colin Harwood returns from a broken leg while Tom Sullivan, BJ Dalton, Oscar Pollock, Isaac Martin and Harry Peake will also play against Terang Mortlake.
The Seagulls will not have a reserves side for the fourth time this season.
Koroit v North Warrnambool Eagles - Saturday, Victoria Park, 2pm
Koroit
B: T.McPherson, M.Petersen, A.Pulling
HB: J.O'Sullivan, F.Robb, J.Whitehead
C: D.Mooney, T.Baulch, P.O'Sullivan
HF: D.McCutcheon, S.Dobson, B.Dobson
F: W.Couch, J.Korewha, L.Hoy
R: J.Hausler, J.Neave, T.Mckenry
Int: C.O'Donnell, F.O'Sullivan, C.Byrne, J.Lloyd
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: C.Grundy, J.Johnstone, B.Kellett
HB: L.Wines, A.Wines, B.Jenkinson
C: B.Smedts, J.Grundy, J.Lewis
HF: F.Jones, D.parish, J.BERMINGHAM
F: J.Greene, J.Burke, N.Vardy
R: B.Mugavin, D.johnstone, M.Wines
Int: S.Morter, A.Sinclair, T.Porter
Port Fairy v Terang Mortlake Bloods - Saturday, Gardens Oval, 2pm
Port Fairy
B: J.van der Aa, B.Goonan, X.Stevens
HB: J.Hamilton, T.Finn, G.Swarbrick
C: B.Dalton, J.Duncan, K.Mercovich
HF: C.Harwood, M.Sully, H.Elliott
F: D.Chapman, J.Gibb, P.Lee
R: T.Adamson, A.Mcmeel, T.Sullivan
Int: N.Hayes, C.Frost, T.Martin
Terang Mortlake Bloods
B: H.Porter, J.Lehmann, J.Crawley
HB: T.Royal, I.Kenna, M.Arundell
C: T.Densley, J.Hay, B.Carracher
HF: H.Roberts, D.Kenna, R.Hutchins
F: W.Kain, J.Harris, N.Roberts
R: G.Bourke, D.Jones, X.Vickers
Int: M.Baxter, S.Crawley, E.Arundell
Warrnambool v Hamilton Kangaroos - Saturday, Reid Oval, 2pm
Warrnambool
B: E.Boyd, A.Lowe, B.Bull
HB: C.Hoffmann, R.Mast, T.Okeeffe
C: L.Worden, O.Opperman, D.Mccorkell
HF: J.Turland, A.Radley, J.Chittick
F: P.Anderson, D.Graham
R: J.Turland, M.Bidmade, B.Howard
Int: F.Radley, N.Turland, T.Opperman, J.Bell, T.Ludeman
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: C.Pither, J.Hickey, M.McMeel
HB: T.Morris, D.White, L.Barnes
C: A.Glare, B.Hicks, R.Gill
HF: D.Russell, C.Murrie, L.Uebergang
F: H.Cook, Z.Burgess, B.Starkie
R: A.Pepper, J.Whyte, D.Rentsch
Int: C.Whyte, B.mason, A.Noske
Cobden v Portland - Saturday, Cobden Recreation Reserve, 5.30pm
Cobden
B: T.Marshall, J.Worboys, G.Dwyer
HB: S.Thow, C.Koroneos, T.Anderson
C: L.Smith, J.Hickey, L.Hickey
HF: L.Darcy, M.Kemp, G.Rooke
F: P.Pekin, Z.Green, T.Spokes
R: R.Mcvilly, T.Humphrey, C.Darcy
Int: H.Herschell, L.Cahill, L.Loubey
Emg: H.Robertson, I.McVilly
Portland
B: P.Procter, J.Edwards, P.Haylock
HB: C.Peters, J.Jenner, N.Haylock
C: J.Walsh, L.Huppatz, K.Richardson
HF: M.Curtis, K.Lovell, S.Hampshire
F: M.England, T.Sharp, A.Shepherd
R: T.Jennings, B.Malcolm, D.Jackson
Int: A.Rogers, T.Haylock, L.Goldby
Camperdown v South Warrnambool - Saturday, Leura Oval, 2pm
Camperdown
Int: A.Royal, L.Molan, J.O'Neil, L.O'Neil, Z.Sinnott, D.Coates, C.Spence, I.Stephens, S.Gordon, N.Payne, C.Lucas, J.Dundon, J.Place, J.Evans, T.Kent, T.Fitzgerald, L.Clarke, B.Draffin, E.Coates, Z.Harrop- Anderson, H.Sumner, N.Jones, A.Gordon
South Warrnambool
B: B.Rantall, H.Lee, M.McCluggage
HB: T.Williamson, J.Hussey, C.Gallichan
C: J.Henderson, T.Freitag, L.Youl
HF: S.Beks, A.Stevens, J.Maher
F: J.Dye, R.Henderson, S.Kelly
R: J.Saunders, O.Bridgewater, J.Herrmann
Int: P.Doukas, O.Smith, N.Thompson
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
