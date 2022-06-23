The Standard

Hampden football league round 11 teams: Finn O'Sullivan to make Hampden league debut

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 23 2022 - 11:26am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STANDOUT: Finn O'Sullivan is playing for Vic Country at the AFL under 16 championships. Picture: Getty Images

KOROIT will unveil Vic Country under 16 co-captain Finn O'Sullivan in its top-three showdown against North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.