Decision to reduce funding for south-west roads 'beyond comprehension', says MP Dan Tehan

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:59pm, first published 4:15pm
MP Dan Tehan is disgusted roads funding for the south-west has been reduced.

The federal government has cut funding previously allocated to upgrade south-west roads, including the Princes Highway between Warrnambool and Port Fairy.

Local News

