Renowned Rossander properties spark flurry of interest

More than 50 expressions of interest were received for portions of the Rossander portfolio of properties.
CBRE agent Matt Childs said there was high demand for the properties, which included dairy and beef cattle operations, lifestyle properties and land that had approval for a 35-lot rural living development.
"We've sold the vast majority of it," Mr Childs said.
"The homestead is still for sale along with one other property at Woodford.
"There have been 12 separate transactions that have occurred across the balance of the portfolio."
Mr Childs said the prices achieved for the properties were "well in excess of what we thought".
He said a number of local and out of town buyers had snapped up the properties.
Mr Childs said Staywood Park in Wangoom was the biggest property sold to date as part of the portfolio - with an offering of 300 hectares.
He said it was believed it would continue to operate as a grazing/breeding enterprise, while the new owners of Dundonald Dairy may convert it to a beef operation.
"We've had offers on the homestead but they haven't been at the right level yet," Mr Childs said.
'Tullynagee' boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms and is set on 48.08 hectares.
It is ideally located on Mortlake Road on the fringe of Warrnambool.
"It's a significant homestead on a significant piece of land that is very close to Warrnambool," Mr Childs said.
It also boasts Merri River frontage and has extensive cattle handling facilities.
"It has a lot of history and it's pretty hard to find 118 acres with the facilities and improvements that are there close to any city," Mr Childs said.
"We have no doubt it will sell."
Rossander Angus was established in 1966 by Alison Anderson and her late husband Andrew
Mrs Anderson told The Standard earlier this year she thought the time was right to sell.
"I feel it is now time to pass the farming enterprises on to new owners," she said.
Rossander Angus is renowned for its genetic superiority and the cattle won accolades at many of the nation's premier cattle shows.
The first of two dispersal sales for the stud was held in Warrnambool in September.
A cow and calf sold for $6250 at the sale, which attracted a huge crowd.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.