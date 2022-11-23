South West Coast candidates have plunged more than $100,000 into the state election campaign.
Major party candidates - Labor and Liberal - have declined to disclose their budgets but independent Carol Altmann has forked out $20,000 for advertising, corflutes and printing materials.
A report from social media giant Facebook's ad library revealed incumbent Liberal MP Roma Britnell had spent $7598 on online ads in the 90 days up to November 19.
Ms Britnell did not disclose her total campaign spend but said her fundraising would be released in accordance to Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) donation laws.
According to Facebook's ad library, Ms Britnell's Victorian Liberal Party had spent more than $150,000 on social media campaigning since August.
Labor candidate Kylie Gaston failed to answer questions about her campaign spending but the same report revealed she had spent $2503 while the Victorian Labor Party had injected more than $375,000 into online ads in the past three months.
Ms Altmann said she was finalising her spending total but was expecting it to be around the $20,000 mark - which includes a $332 Facebook ad spend.
"Smell of an oily rag compared to the major parties," she said.
She said her funding was sourced from her own money and local donations - the disclosure of which would comply with electoral commission laws.
"I will be fulfilling the obligations of the VEC and disclosing all donations above the cap, of which I think we have maybe one or two," she said.
"Most of our donations have come from lots of small donors who between them have helped to offset the cost of campaigning."
Independent candidate Michael McCluskey said he had poured about $14,000 of his own money into his campaign.
"I'm totally self-funded, with no donations, so as to remain truly independent," he said.
Mr McCluskey's campaign spend includes a $2571 online ad bill according to Facebook's report.
Meanwhile, Animal Justice Party candidate Jacinta Anderson said she's incurred campaign costs had included a candidate application fee and council A-frame permits totalling just less than $650.
Ms Anderson said her party had spent an estimated $700 on corflutes, flyers and social media ads while five volunteers had been deployed at early voting centres to hand out her how-to-vote cards.
"Statewide we do have a few employees employed casually in the lead up to the state election to assist with coordination and logistics," she said.
"All donations have to be made via the Animal Justice Party website - which I am assuming will be disclosed as per the electoral guidelines."
Greens candidate Thomas Campbell said his campaign was primarily funded through the party's state office which had given him about $500 for his flyers, corflutes and posters.
"We're also able to use some of our materials - t-shirts, badges, some posters - from previous elections," he said.
Mr Campbell said The Greens also had statewide social media advertising which Facebook's ad report revealed to be more $120,000 in the past 90 days.
A spokesperson shared by independents James Purcell and Jim Doukas said both candidates were self-funding their campaigns and had not received any donations.
"They have run very simple campaigns, with one ad in each of The Warrnambool Standard, Terang Express and Portland Observer," she said.
"They have some online advertising with The Standard and a small amount of Facebook advertising."
The spokesperson said "not a large amount" had been spent on advertisements, corflutes and how-to-vote cards, but did not specify a total.
