Property prices slip in Warrnambool and across region as interest rate hike start to bite

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 22 2022 - 6:03pm, first published 4:15pm
There has been a correction in the housing market with prices slipping back as interest rates and cost of living start to impact.

After a 45.5 per cent upswing in property prices driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, interest rates have put a hand brake on median values across the region, new CoreLogic data shows.

