The former police chief investigator into the 2006 disappearance of Christopher Jarvis says only fresh information has driven the case forward.
Former Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Canavan headed the investigation from 2006 until he retired in 2017.
He said it was one of the cases that he thought about in the years since he retired from Victoria Police and left Warrnambool to care for his parents.
It's now understood from police sources that fresh evidence provided to police in 2018 has led to the arrest of two men this week, who have now been charged with murder.
Mr Canavan said investigations like the disappearance of Mr Jarvis were never closed.
He said the main stumbling block between 2006 and 2017 was the complete lack of new information.
"These investigations never stop. I'm very pleased this case was reopened and has been driven forward by fresh information," he said.
Mr Jarvis disappeared on the morning of June 13, 2006, which led to an extensive search at Thunder Point where his car was found on fire about 8am.
Mr Canavan said the whole case was very unclear.
"There was a comprehensive investigation at the time. No one likes to leave behind any unsolved cases and I'm pleased fresh information has been provided," he said.
At the time there was a suggestion Mr Jarvis had taken his own life or that he disappeared interstate, like he had done previously.
UPDATED - Thursday
