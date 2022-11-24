The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Vic Election

Find out about South West Coast's 'ghost' candidates for the Victorian election

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family First candidate for South West Coast Chris Brunt has not visited the electorate or spoken to any voters during the campaign, but said he "wouldn't be surprised" if he won on Saturday.

There are 10 candidates running for South West Coast in Saturday's Victorian election but two names on the ballot have been notably absent from the campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.