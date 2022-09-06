Warrnambool's Reid Oval issues would need to be assessed and costed before a south-west MP would campaign for future funding.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said it was clear the $11 million upgrades to Reid Oval had fallen well short of expectations.
Advertisement
"I was shocked by the lack of toilets, the viewing restrictions from the grandstand and the inadequate kitchen and canteen space," she said.
"Funding requirements for any further work to fix the problems would need to be properly assessed and costed, so it is impossible to make any pre-election commitments around Reid Oval until that work is completed.
"But what I would say is that Reid Oval should be the jewel in the crown as far as a sporting complex goes in South West Coast."
This week The Standard reported the facilities were below expectations with the canteen labelled a "disgrace" and urinals as "primitive".
South West Coast Labor candidate and former Warrnambool councillor Kyle Gaston was Tuesday contacted for comment and said she did not think it was her place to comment now on council business.
Ms Britnell said she had been working with sporting clubs and associations regarding their needs for infrastructure upgrades right across the electorate.
"The change room facilities at Friendly Societies' Park are well below par, particularly given the enormous growth in women's and all-abilities football," she said.
"Davidson Oval in Warrnambool and North Warrnambool's home ground at Bushfield Recreation Reserve are another two in need of investment.
"I was shocked to learn that teams have to change on the back courts at the Warrnambool Basketball Stadium because of a lack of change room facilities.
"Warrnambool District Hockey Association is well advanced in the planning stages for exciting upgrades which would position the association very well in attracting national competitions and as a pre-Commonwealth Games training base."
The member for South West Coast said she had also advocated strongly for funding to future-proof the Brauerander Park athletics complex.
"I will continue to work with all sporting clubs and associations on their funding needs because the Liberals understand the social and health benefits sport brings to communities and the need to invest in them," she said.
"I am also more than willing to work with Warrnambool City Council to try and fix the problems and deliver a first-class facility at Reid Oval."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.