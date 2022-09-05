Warrnambool's Bank of Melbourne branch will close in December.
However, customers will be able to access cash transaction services at Westpac's Koroit Street branch.
A Westpac Group spokesman said the company was working with employees affected by the closure.
"As we continue to adapt to our changing customer needs, this will result in new opportunities within the Westpac Group as we grow our phone, digital and virtual offerings," the spokesman said.
"We have a robust process in place to assist employees to find new opportunities within Westpac Group, meaning the majority of employees affected secure a new role and continue their career in the Group."
Westpac Group has made significant investments in digital and virtual banking options that complement how its customers like to bank, the spokesman said.
"Importantly, in Warrnambool, we have brought forward investment in our in-branch technology, meaning Bank of Melbourne customers will be able to access cash transaction services at our local Westpac branch," he said.
The future of the Bank of Melbourne site in Liebig Street has not been disclosed.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
