A home in Warrnambool's north sold at auction on Saturday for $605,500, more than $250,000 above what its owners paid for the property three years ago.
Advertisement
The three-bedroom home had been renovated to include a new kitchen and bathrooms, repainted and its floor coverings were replaced.
Ray White Warrnambool senior agent Chris Thomas said it was a well presented home in a good location and bidding opened at $500,000.
There were four active bidders and more than 50 bids placed for the property.
Mr Thomas said bids went in $15,000 and $10,000 increments to reach $535,000 before rising in $500 bids.
"It went in $500 bids for some time and got down to two parties who fought it out," he said. "It was a bit of a tennis match for about 10 minutes."
About 60 people attended and the home was purchased by a Warrnambool family.
"It just goes to show there's still pretty high confidence around the region with buyers," Mr Thomas said.
"We had a price guide of $520,000 to $570,000 and it achieved over the top of that which is fantastic for the owners. The buyers are absolutely ecstatic with it and think they got a great value home. Everyone's happy which is good."
A four-bedroom period home in original condition at 18 Ryot Street also sold at auction for $625,000 to an out-of-town investor. About 60 people watched on. It had a price guide of $595,000 to $654,000.
Bidding opened at $550,000 and rose in $20,000, $10,000 and $5,000 increments to reach the final sale price of $625,000.
Ray White auctioneer Fergus Torpy said the owner had had the property for more than 20 years and were ecstatic with the result.
Meanwhile, a three-bedroom home at 31 Keith Street sold for $460,000. It was purchased by a Warrnambool couple who bought it as an investment.
The couple was the only bidder, opening the auction with a $390,000 bid. It was followed by a vendor bid of $410,000 and a buyer bid of $420,000 prior to negotiations to get to the final sale price of $460,000.
Ray White sales executive and auctioneer Lachie Kelly said it was a solid outcome and the home sold within its price guide of $440,000 to 480,000.
A home at 56 Japan Street, which was due to be auctioned on Saturday sold prior for $840,000 to a couple who is relocating from the Mornington Peninsula.
Of the five auctions held on Saturday, two properties were passed in.
A three-bedroom home at 12 Omega Crescent, in the city's east near Hickford Parade, was passed in with a vendor bid of $700,000.
Advertisement
A four-bedroom home at Seascape View, off Hopkins Point Road, was also passed in with a vendor bid of $680,000.
Mr Kelly said despite the mixed results Saturday's sales "still show extremely strong buyer confidence".
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.