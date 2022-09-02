The Standard

Old Collegians' Robert Wickham named Warrnambool and District league's Volunteer of the Year

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 2 2022 - 5:44am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Wickham is the 2022 recipient of the Warrnambool and District league's Logie Watson Volunteer of the Year award. Picture by Chris Doheny

When Robert Wickham was first handed a clock at Davidson Oval and asked to fill in as time keeper, he thought it to be a strange proposition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.