When Robert Wickham was first handed a clock at Davidson Oval and asked to fill in as time keeper, he thought it to be a strange proposition.
Before long, Wickham, who at the time had two sons playing junior football at Old Collegians but no background playing the sport himself, was "getting handed the clock every week", leading to more than 15 years volunteering at the football netball club.
Advertisement
He's been lauded for doing "the dirty work no-one wants to do" but "needed to be done", his role later extending to cleaning, bar and maintenance work.
He can be at the club as early as 7.30am on Saturday and won't leave until well after the senior match, while his presence at Thursday night training stretches hours past that evening's dinner.
Now, Wickham's dedicated work has been deservedly recognised with the 2022 Logie Watson Volunteer of the Year award at this year's Warrnambool and District league awards.
Asked why he gave so much to the club, he said this: "If we don't have volunteers, we don't run. We need (them) to keep the club ticking over."
If we don't have volunteers, we don't run. We need (them) to keep the club ticking over.- Rob Wickham
Unquestionably, Wickham has given a lot to Old Collegians over the years, but it appears the club has given back to him in return.
For Wickham, who cares for his wife Debbie who has epilepsy, the club remains a strong social outlet despite his two sons Matt and Michael no longer playing at the club. It's been especially important following two years of COVID-19-enforced isolation.
"It's been good to be back and talking to everybody and getting to know the new players," he said. "Rather than sitting at home doing nothing.
"Looking at four walls too long and you go crazy. Helps to keep busy. It gives me something to do on a Saturday and Thursday... and a Friday and Monday."
Wickham said though it had been harder to keep going after he had lung surgery last year, his role in the club gave him something to look forward to.
A man with many hats, Wickham said he enjoyed timekeeping most as he could watch the football at the same time.
"It's the best place to do it, you get to sit inside, away from the wet and get to watch the games," he said.
With a front row seat to the fortunes of his beloved Warriors, Wickham is bullish about their future.
"The last few (senior) coaches we've had a policy of promoting the juniors and keeping them, and Ben (van de Camp's) keeping that going and they're doing really good," he said.
"Next year, or the year after we should be pretty good. Go Warriors in 2023."
MORE SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.