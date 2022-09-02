The Standard

Perfect storm creating job, housing shortages across Warrnambool and the south-west

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 2 2022 - 1:45am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west businesses are struggling to fill vacancies, according to WDEA chief executive officer Tom Scarborough. Picture by Chris Doheny

Why is it so hard to find a house in Warrnambool and the south-west?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.