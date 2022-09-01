South-west schools are doing all they can to recruit staff for next year amid a feared teacher shortage.
Peter Lee, principal of Warrnambool Primary School which has a number of teacher vacancies, said he had advertised jobs earlier than usual in a bid to secure suitable candidates.
Advertisement
"There are a lot of vacancies across Victoria - a lot more than we would usually see."
He said Recruitment Online, where vacancies for government schools were advertised, had more than 1300 vacancies.
"Normally at this time of year there would be a couple of hundred - if that," Mr Lee said.
"We have a number of vacancies - hopefully we we get suitable applicants, we just don't know."
Mr Lee said he was aware there were a number of teachers who had left the industry.
In addition he believes the number of teaching graduates has decreased in recent years.
Mr Lee said he hoped people would decide to pursue teaching as a career in the coming years.
"It's a really rewarding job," he said.
Mr Lee's comments come after a survey conducted by the Australian Education Union revealed nine out of 10 Victorian school principals were concerned about staff shortages in 2023.
The survey also revealed more than 80 per cent of all principals surveyed said it had become 'much harder' to fill staffing vacancies across all areas of the curriculum and school in the past year.
AEU Victoria president Meredith Peace said results of the survey revealed the severity of the teacher shortage in Victoria.
"The Andrews government must act boldly and immediately to address the shortage to avoid a disaster," Ms Peace said.
"The state government's obligation to ensure all children can access high-quality public education must be matched by investment in the profession.
"Principals worrying about not having enough teachers and staff to fill classroom vacancies by next year shows just how acute the teacher shortage crisis is a reality."
Ms Peace said the state government needed to consider initiatives to attract and retain teachers including cost of living support, students undertaking initial teacher education and secure ongoing employment in rural, regional and hard-to-staff schools and further workload reductions.
King's College principal Allister Rouse said while he didn't have any teacher vacancies, he was concerned about the growing issue.
"At this stage, we have filled - or will fill - all our teaching positions for next year," Mr Rouse said.
Advertisement
He said it was hard to find substitute teachers, mostly because they usually found ongoing employment.
"I am concerned when I hear figures like there will be a shortage of 41,000 teachers in Victoria in the next two years," Mr Rouse said.
"The education system needs to find ways to reward and retain excellent teachers in the system."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.