Warrnambool City Council mayor says retaining train catering not a top priority

By Ben Silvester
Updated September 1 2022 - 4:21am, first published 1:00am
Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie says catering services aren't as important as accessibility because passengers can pack their own food.

Moyne Shire Council has joined the chorus of voices demanding the state government keep catering services on Warrnambool trains, but Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie says accessibility is a more pressing issue and passengers can "pack food for a train journey".

