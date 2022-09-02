Alleged Clark fraud trials won't be heard for at least 12 months

Alleged fraud trials involving former Framlingham Aboriginal Trust administrator Geoff Clark and other family members won't be heard for at least 12 months.
Geoff, Trudy and Jeremy Clark appeared in Melbourne County Court via video-link on Friday for a directions hearing.
Judge Martine Marich said the cases had been escalated to the long trial list for "careful management" and further adjourned the matters to another directions hearing in the same court on October 21.
It is expected a change of venue application will be heard on that day which, if approved, would see the trials heard in Melbourne or Geelong.
The trials could last up to 11 weeks with barristers for the accused told they may wish to block out time in late September/early October next year.
Prosecutor Justin Lewis said the depositions, which comprise of witness statements and affidavit material, had something in the order of 20,000 pages.
Lucien Richter, representing Geoff Clark, estimated needing three to four weeks "at an absolute bare minimum" in order to prepare defence submissions.
He said he didn't have that sort of availability until February and March next year, which he understood was "unappetising and impractical".
James Anderson, representing Trudy Clark, said he was waiting to hear from the Office of Public Prosecutions prior to filing defence submissions.
He said he'd made a complaint in June about the "inadequacy of prosecution opening" which he understood was still being considered.
All three accused have legal aid funding.
In August last year Mr Clark, his wife Trudy and their son Jeremy were committed to stand trial on alleged fraud charges.
After hearings that stretched over 18 months and were repeatedly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues, magistrate Charlie Rozencwajg committed Geoff Clark, 69, to stand trial in the Warrnambool County Court on more than 370 fraud charges.
Trudy, 65, has just 20 of her original 481 charges remaining, mainly relating to allegations over payments of $550,000 in legal fees for her husband.
Jeremy Clark has 39 charges left, mainly relating to legal fees, Geoff's deck and a Halls Gap maintenance program.
More than 700 of an original 1171 charges alleged against four family members, including son and brother Aaron Clark, were dropped.
Geoff, Trudy and Jeremy Clark have entered 'not guilty' pleas to their remaining charges.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
