Move new art gallery closer to railway station, Warrnambool architect says

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 2 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:23am
Watch: Architect Neil Holland outlines his vision for a new art gallery.
Architect Neil Holland says the "airspace" above the car park could be used for a new art gallery instead of Cannon Hill. Picture by Chris Doheny

Building a new art gallery near Warrnambool's railway station has been mooted as an alternative to the "ill-conceived" Cannon Hill site.

