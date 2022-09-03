Suspected stolen generator and tools recovered in police raid

UPDATE, Sunday, 9.15am:
Two men have been arrested in relation to burglaries after raids by Colac detectives and uniform police officers.
Detective Sergeant Brendan Butland, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said three burglaries had been committed in Wallace Street and Jellie Street last week with two Honda generators and power tools stolen.
On Friday police executed a search warrant and arrested two men after locating what is believed to be stolen property.
Officers also found what is suspected of being 20 grams of ice with a potential street value of $14,000.
The drugs have been seized and will be analysed.
A 39-year-old Colac man was arrested, interviewed, charged and released on bail to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court on December 5.
One Honda generator and some power tools were recovered.
He was charged with handling stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking meth.
A second man was arrested and later released pending enquiries into a burglary committed at Armstrong Street in December last year.
Friday: Colac residents are asked to be on the lookout for two Honda generators and power tools stolen in break-ins.
Detective Sergeant Brendan Butland, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said three burglaries had been committed in Wallace Street and Jellie Street in the past couple of days.
He said the generators and a range of power tools, including a Stihl chainsaw, had been stolen.
"We are requesting that anyone who gets offered the generators or power tools, or who has knowledge about the thefts, to contact the Colac police station (5232 8200) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
In other news, Koroit police are warning residents to lock their vehicles after a number of unlocked cars were searched during the week.
Sergeant Patrick Day said there were a number of vehicles rifled through in Gibson Court overnight Wednesday as offenders looked for cash.
"We strongly encourage all owners to lock their vehicles," he said.
"These are crimes of opportunity and removing the opportunity goes a long way to preventing these crimes.
"We also requested that anyone who has been a victim of such offending to report the matters to police," he said.
Long-time senior journalist
