'Desperately needed' new child care centre for Warrnambool approved

By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 5 2022 - 9:09am, first published 9:00am
A development plan for a child care centre on Dales Road has been approved.

Plans for a "desperately needed" 150-place childcare centre and 16 townhouses in Warrnambool won the unanimous support of councillors on Monday.

