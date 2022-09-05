The Standard

Moyne Shire Council to harden stance against new wind farms

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated September 5 2022 - 1:28am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire councillors will vote to adopt or reject a newly worded statement about the council's stance on wind farms at the September monthly meeting.

Moyne Shire Council is on track to harden its stance against new wind farms at its September monthly meeting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.