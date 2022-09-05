The councillor now in charge of the $11 million redevelopment at the showpiece Reid Oval has admitted glaring errors were made.
Warrnambool City Council Reid Oval Project chair Debbie Arnott said there were clearly some issues with the redevelopment.
"But we are now in the position where we have to find solutions," she said.
"We did inherit this development from the previous council.
"Looking at the positives it is a great ground and surface.
"But, we have to own the whole development, we cannot hide. It's time to look at the positives, look at the issues and find solutions."
Canteen and toilet facilities were the latest issues to come under fire after Saturday's Warrnambool and District Football Netball League preliminary finals.
Allansford Football Netball Club has been sharing catering duties with Old Collegians during the finals.
One volunteer said after Saturday's games the canteen facilities were a disgrace.
"It's a very underwhelming facility. I would hate to think about what's going to happen in the district league grand final and especially Hampden league grand final day when you'll have much bigger crowds," he said.
"It's pretty poor, very poor. I couldn't get over how small it was. The canteen is just never going to keep up.
"We had a barbeque at the netball and beside the old East Warrnambool canteen to try and feed people.
"You can't cook outside and bring things in. We had a look late last week and there were some concerns."
The volunteer said two people tried to cook chips, gravy, potato cakes and hot dogs in the tiny kitchen area, while another staff member tried to collect the cooked food.
"It was a moderate crowd on Saturday. I don't know how anyone is going to cater on a busy day," he said.
"There's just no room. No bench space at all.
"A school teacher pointed out it would be great for a lesson in identifying occupational health and safety issues.
"We had two barbecues and that helped feed some people, but we were just telling people at the canteen to come back when we weren't as busy.
"There wasn't a choice. We were asking people to be understanding.
"I would hate to work in the canteen on a busy day."
Cr Arnott said it should be explored whether the kitchens on the second level could be used to support the canteen.
"We have to work with clubs and the leagues. Let's face it they've had a tough time in the past couple of years due to the pandemic," she said.
"We are looking at different solutions for the toilets, but that is a work in progress.
"Hopefully, in the future, we can come up with something that is more satisfactory.
"We understand there are shortcomings with the project. We are identifying and looking at the issues and then we have to work on solutions.
"That process may take some time."
The temporary urinals at the back of the south-end bar have also caused some comment.
There are no hand-wash facilities in what some patrons described as "primitive" facilities.
