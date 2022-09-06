The Standard

Warrnambool councillors discuss CEO's job at closed meeting

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 6 2022 - 8:48am, first published 12:55am
Council to begin recruiting for CEO role

Peter Schneider will have to apply for the job if he wants to stay on as the council's chief executive officer beyond next year, after Warrnambool councillors voted to begin an open recruitment process.

