Works will soon begin on infrastructure upgrades to pave the way for Princetown's proposed $9 million Eco-Stay lodge.
The 18-room Montarosa development - which includes 20 cabins, a restaurant and boat shed about six kilometres east of the 12 Apostles - is one step closer to reality, with works on supporting infrastructure to begin next week.
New right and left-turn lanes will be added to Old Coach Road off the Great Ocean Road while another stretch to the east will be reconstructed.
Widening works will begin on September 19 and are expected to take about 13 weeks, from 8am-6pm Monday to Friday.
During that time there will be changed traffic conditions including speed reductions and single-lane closures.
Creating vital safety upgrades to the Great Ocean Road and Old Coach Road were part of the project's approval.
Director Gavin Ronan said the safety upgrades would bring wide-ranging benefits to the surrounding residents.
"These works are a major step towards delivering an eco-tourism project that will create 100 jobs and inject $43 million into the economy each year," he said.
"Like all works associated with the project, the roadworks will be carried out in line with strict environmental and ecological controls and permits required as part of planning approvals."
Mr Ronan told The Standard in April Montarosa had already completed public infrastructure upgrades including a three-phase power extension which improved service to adjacent farms, the Princetown township and recreation reserve.
The project recently received a share of a $15.68 million federal-state cash injection into projects across the Shipwreck Coast.
That funding boost prompted former Corangamite Shire mayor Neil Trotter to pen an open letter to member for Wannon Dan Tehan in opposition to any investment in the "risky proposal" which he claimed was planned for an area at risk of flooding.
Mr Ronan said a number of Mr Trotter's claims were "incorrect" and emphasised public money was not being used to fund the Eco-Stay development.
"Public funding is being used entirely for vital public infrastructure upgrades that will benefit everyone," he said.
"These upgrades include the replacement of the 76-year-old Old Coach Road bridge, the creation of part of the 12 Apostles Trail and vital safety upgrades to the Great Ocean Road and Old Coach Road."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
