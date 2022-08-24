Tom Batten's determination to bring a maiden Hampden senior flag home to Bushfield is one bred from loyalty.
The centre half back, who plays his 250th senior game in North Warrnambool Eagles' qualifying final on Saturday, has seen both sides of the coin in his time at the club.
Advertisement
But recalling the disappointment of a three-point loss to Koroit in the 2019 decider, Batten believes the Eagles' playing group is as impassioned as ever to win an elusive flag.
He said while there was still "a lot of footy" to be played this season, a senior flag would mean a lot to Eagles supporters.
"It would be the ultimate," he said. "With the amount of people that put in a lot of time and effort over the years... to win that premiership would be a very proud moment for the club.
Sporting a backyard that backs onto Bushfield Recreation Reserve, the leader was labelled "an Eagle through-and-through" by coach Adam Dowie.
"I've coached Tom for the last four years, but also coached against him for a long time," Dowie said. "For him to be so loyal in some really difficult times, and now in the last eight or nine years, to be able to be playing finals, and in a couple grand finals, it shows great loyalty."
Batten, 33, credited his early career to former Eagles coach Leigh McCluskey, who first got the defender involved in the senior group at age 16, as well as Dowie for his mentorship over the last four years.
"(Leigh) was one of my biggest influences as a young footballer," Batten said. "He instilled a lot of confidence in me as a young player.
"And Wiggsy (Dowie), just his knowledge and his way of preparing, and learning from him, he's been enormous for the club."
Having Rachael, my wife and Oliver and Arthur, my kids watching, it's still as exciting as it was when I was younger.- Tom Batten
Batten said "playing with mates" was the biggest reason he remained so loyal to the club.
Matt Wines, who celebrated his own 250th milestone earlier this season, was Batten's best man at his wedding with wife Rachael, with back line coach Xavier Mills a groomsman.
Batten said he wouldn't change anything about the journey he and the Eagles had been on over the last 17 years, the lows making him more grateful of the wins at the end of the day.
"It's a lot of reward for a lot of people's hard work and sacrifice over the years," he said. "It's been a lot of hard work to change the culture."
He said an "unreal" supporter base led to a fantastic place to bring up his children Oliver, 6, and Arthur, 3, with Rachael, who is also the captain of the Eagles' open grade netball squad.
"It seems like only yesterday I was playing my first game as a 16-year-old," Batten said. "Now being a bit older, having Rachael, my wife and Oliver and Arthur, my kids watching, it's still as exciting as it was when I younger.
"There is no better feeling than going in and singing the song and you're looking around and you're seeing all our kids and friends and family being really supportive."
Batten said he was proud of reaching the 250 game milestone, as he wasn't sure it would happen this year following an injury hiatus. The defender missed eight weeks with a broken cheekbone.
Advertisement
"I missed a big chunk of winter but I'm building on my own performance and game and just enjoying footy and playing my role," he said. "That's what I'm focused on."
Ahead of its qualifying final against South Warrnambool on Saturday, with the two club's 1-1 this year, Batten believes his group can get the job done.
He said he and his teammates took a lot out of a 61-point loss to the Roosters in round 16.
"The group's really focused," he said. "I think we know what we need to do."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.