The Standard

Deakin University Warrnambool hosts first physical open day in three years

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 14 2022 - 6:11am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More Warrnambool students than ever before are enquiring about living on campus at Deakin University.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.