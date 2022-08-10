The Standard

New course on offer as Deakin throws its doors open for the first time in three years

By Madeleine McNeil
August 10 2022 - 12:30am
Ready: Warrnambool's Deakin University campus director Alister McCosh is excited to open the facility to the public for the first time in three years this weekend.

A new social work degree will be launched as part of Warrnambool's Deakin University open day activities on Sunday.

