A new social work degree will be launched as part of Warrnambool's Deakin University open day activities on Sunday.
Warrnambool campus director Alister McCosh said the Bachelor of Social Work was a welcome addition to the existing courses on offer and it would begin on campus from March next year.
"It's great to be able to provide a new program at Warrnambool and we're really keen to get that out into the market and give people the chance to ask questions about it," Mr McCosh said. "There's a big need in the community."
He said it was a four-year, full-time course which would include both on campus and online units.
"We'll be doing a couple of units per trimester here on campus because a lot of the students who will be doing this are already working in the field," he said.
"They've got their Diploma of Community Services. We're setting it up so they can continue to work and still participate in some on campus and some online units.
"That's the model we've landed on because that's the feedback from industry and business that students can do it full-time."
He said other subject areas on offer at the Warrnambool campus included marine science, teaching, psychological science, health sciences, nursing and commerce. It also has an Associate Degree of Education, a pathway program for students who wanted to study at the university but who did not get the required entry score.
"If you don't get your ATAR you can come in via the associate degree," Mr McCosh said. "It just means you do some foundation based units and then you stream off into whatever course you're intending to do whether its nursing, health science or education."
He said the open day, which was the first physical open day in three years, would include information sessions, tours of the facilities, labs and accommodation. There will also be live music and children's activities
"Its great to have the opportunity to have people back on campus for prospective students and their parents to come in and see what the facilities are and speak to course advisers and find out about costs and accommodation for those that are travelling from other locations," he said.
"It's a good chance to showcase what we've got."
A virtual open day held in June was a prelude to this event and allowed those who wanted to learn more to research prior to visiting the campus this weekend.
The open day is on from 9am to 1pm.
