Virtual open days were necessary during COVID when prospective students couldn't visit Deakin University's Warrnambool campus, but the online event will remain this year, proving beneficial in attracting students.
Campus director Alister McCosh said the virtual open day on Sunday was a prelude to its usual annual open day which would be held on August 14. The past two open days have been cancelled due to the pandemic, with virtual open days the only option.
"We had such success from the virtual open day, in terms of opening it up to people outside our catchment, we're going to run the virtual open day as a prelude to having a physical open day in August," Mr McCosh said.
"That was the outcome of what we found during COVID, that we had a lot of touch points with people who couldn't travel to a campus so we're doing both."
He said on Sunday students could take a virtual tour of the campus and accommodation and hear from the lecturers in specific programs. "There's lots of different question and answer sessions depending on the information you're after," Mr McCosh said.
He said it was great to be able to have people back on campus for the physical open day in August. "It's taking the best of both worlds. It's an opportunity to broaden our catchment and hopefully get people interested in what's ahead.
"Our intention is to harness the interest and say now that you've seen it virtually come down and visit.
"Obviously the ones within our own catchment will come to our campus open day but it's an opportunity to broaden the audience," he said.
