Deakin University opens its virtual doors to the world on Sunday

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 3 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:30am
Learn more: Warrnambool's Deakin University will host virtual tours and information sessions on Sunday, ahead of its physical open day on August 14.

Virtual open days were necessary during COVID when prospective students couldn't visit Deakin University's Warrnambool campus, but the online event will remain this year, proving beneficial in attracting students.

