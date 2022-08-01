The Standard

Portland District health acquires new maternity director to resume birthing services

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:53am, first published 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOLUTION?: Sue Sweeny - who has previously worked to improve maternity services in regional Victoria through the Department of Health and Human Services - has been appointed Portland District Health's temporary maternity coordinator.

An embattled Portland hospital has a new maternity coordinator five months after its birthing services were abruptly paused, forcing one woman to give birth on the side of the road.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.