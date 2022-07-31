The Standard

Family remembers loveable larrikin who tragically died in car accident at Terang

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 31 2022 - 8:25am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adventurous: Adrian Phipps was a "loving caring larrikin" who always had a smile for those he met.

Adrian Phipps has been remembered as a loveable larrikin who always had a quick smile for those he met.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.