The Standard

Koroit too strong for Camperdown in lopsided contest

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 31 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELL-DRILLED: Koroit midfielder Alex Pulling was among his side's best against Camperdown.

A rival coach believes Koroit will be difficult to stop come finals time, with several experienced Saints also in line to return in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.