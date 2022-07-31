A rival coach believes Koroit will be difficult to stop come finals time, with several experienced Saints also in line to return in the coming weeks.
Koroit proved clinical in its round 15 match up against Camperdown, kicking away for a 27.20 (182) to 2.4 (16) victory at Leura Oval.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn said his side didn't see the lopsided contest coming after stringing together strong wins in recent weeks but credited Koroit's dominance across the ground.
"They're just a quality outfit," Swayn said. "I don't know how people are going to stop them. They've just got strength everywhere, right over the ground, every line, if you try and cover one, another one pops up. If (coach) Chris (McLaren) is ramping them up now over the next three or four weeks, gee they'll be hard to stop."
In what was Jeremy Hausler's 200th senior game for Koroit, McLaren was pleased with his group's work with and without the ball while Sam Dobson was a powerful presence up forward with 11 goals.
The Saints coach said a number of experienced players would come into the selection frame from this week, with Jarrod Korewha (shoulder) and Brett Harrington (achilles) ready to go following injury lay offs.
"Brett I think will play this week as well as Korewha and Tim McPherson," McLaren said. "Tim Martin played his first game back through the reserves.
"Jack Block he missed six or seven with a shoulder and played the last couple in reserves, and Paddy Haberfield with a broken leg earlier in the year has played the last couple and kicked seven goals in the reserves (on Saturday).
"I feel at the right time of the year we're starting to get our full team available."
McLaren said the team had loaded up on full-scale match simulation at training, with big games against fellow finals-bound teams in Warrnambool and Portland in the closing rounds of the home-and-away season.
"Warrnambool have been a little up-and-down but if you look at their side on Saturday, they're starting to get some troops back which will stiffen them up," he said. "And Portland at Portland can be a really tough contest. Hopefully we retain the week off and are set for the finals."
Sam Gordon was a late out for Camperdown, while Archie Mcbean (thumb) came off throughout the match.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
