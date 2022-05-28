Pregnant women will remain in limbo for another three months as Portland's only hospital extends its pause on birthing services.
Portland District Health announced on Saturday it had extended the temporary pause on maternity services until September 1, citing a national shortage of midwives as the reason.
The suspension was first announced in March and was expected to last three months.
"PDH is determined to bring back birthing services as soon as it's safe to do so and will continually review the situation to return it within the shortest time-frame possible," a statement said.
"The current arrangements will continue with PDH offering antenatal clinics, birthing classes and domiciliary care. Midwifery staff will also still be available on call for any urgent or emergency births."
The diversion will affect ten women who were scheduled to give birth in the next three months.
"PDH has already spoken to everyone affected by the change to ensure they get a tailored care plan, which meets their individual needs," the statement said.
"PDH is working closely with the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation to build a roster that will allow for services to resume as quickly as possible and is continuing efforts to recruit midwives in this very challenging market."
Paramedics rushed to Port Fairy just after 5am to help with the two-hour roadside labour.
While relieved her newborn is safe and healthy, the mother angry she was put in the high-risk situation.
Her back-up plan of delivering at Portland wasn't an option after the birthing services were put on hold.
PDH interim chief executive officer Karena Prevett apologised for the continued disruption to women and their families.
"We understand this is disappointing for all of us in Portland but the temporary diversion is essential in ensuring clinical health and safety," she said.
"The decision to extend the pause was made in consultation with our midwifery team. It takes into account staffing levels and patient needs, newly strengthened clinical assessment protocols, and enhanced collaboration with neighbouring health services."
Ms Prevett said staff and midwives had done a terrific job in working with all families to support them over the last three months.
"And that will of course continue," she said.
"Our focus will be on supporting all women and their families affected and to do everything we can to resume the service."
PDH urged mothers who required immediate care in an emergency to call 000.
The service is exploring exploring alternative models to deliver safe, effective and sustainable birthing services in Portland and has appointed specialist rural maternity consultant Fiona Faulks to develop a maternity service model customised to best meet the needs of Portland and the region.
PDH this week formally announced a new Maternity Services Community Advisory Group to contribute to the redesign of how maternity services are delivered to the Portland community.
People interested in joining the group are being asked to submit an expression of interest and brief description up to 250 words about how they would like to contribute.
Expressions of interest close on June 7 and can be registered through: www.surveymonkey.com/r/EOIMaternityServicesCommunityAdvisoryGroup.
