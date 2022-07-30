The Standard

Investors start to return to Warrnambool property market as three homes sell at auction

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 30 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This home near Hopkins River sold at auction today.

Three out of four Warrnambool homes up for auction on Saturday sold under the hammer, with signs investors are starting to return to the market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.