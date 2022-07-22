Councillors vote to provide change shelters at McGennan's car park

It's quite difficult for cars to get up the hill- Judy Rauert
Warrnambool beach goers are set to get changing facilities in addition to an upgrade of the city's McGennan car park toilets.
Advertisement
Councillors have long highlighted that the facility, which fronts Pertobe Road at the entrance to McGennan car park, has reached it used-by date.
The council has allocated $2.9 million to complete stage one of the Lake Pertobe Master Plan, and replacing the toilets is part of that project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Councillors recently voted to allocate $30,000 to change shelters at McGennan's carpark from its Community Small Infrastructure Fund. The funds would be used for two to three temporary change shelters for beach users at McGennan's carpark.
This would be an alternative to using the toilet facilities on Pertobe Road.
"These change shelters would be in addition to amenities block which will hopefully help alleviate pressure on the amenities block during busy times of the year," the report presented to councillors said.
The plan would need to be approved by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP).
The council also allocated $30,000 to the Warrnambool Artists' Society for a carpark and $150,000 to stage two of the Warrnambool Community Gardens Quarry.
Society president Judy Rauert said she was pleased the funds had been approved.
The Merri View Gallery is located on a hill and there is not a carpark close to the existing building. "It's great news - we often have groups from Archie Graham visit and it can be difficult for them to access the gallery," Mrs Rauert said. "It's quite difficult for cars to get up the hill - they slip and slide all over the place.
"Even walking up there, it can be very slippery too."
The community garden project would also need DELWP approval. The funding for the community garden will be used as part of its plan to create a grassed ampitheatre. The Community Small Infrastructure Fund was established in the 2014/15 budget process. Some of the completed projects include car parking for the Dennington Progress Association and additional lighting and CCTV at Heatherlie Homes.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.