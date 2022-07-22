The Standard

Council allocates $110,000 to community projects

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
July 22 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's quite difficult for cars to get up the hill

- Judy Rauert
Councillors vote to provide change shelters at McGennan's car park

Warrnambool beach goers are set to get changing facilities in addition to an upgrade of the city's McGennan car park toilets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.