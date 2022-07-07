Undefeated Nirranda will debut two recruits in its top-four clash with Merrivale on Saturday while three players have been named to return for the Blues.
Geelong District league veteran midfielder Reece Holwell, who signed just before the clearance deadline and former Old Collegians ruckman Scott Lenehan will play their first games for the club.
Blues coach Brayden Harkness is also expecting Danny Craven, Max Primmer and Luke Irving to return after all three missed the Allansford game with injury concerns.
The trio have all been important contributors for the Blues across the season.
"We're starting to get back to strength again which is nice," Harkness said.
The Nirranda coach said that Lenehan will play a forward role while Holwell will do his work in the middle against the fourth-placed Tigers.
"Scott will give us a bit extra height in our forward-line and do a little bit of ruck work forward," Harkness said.
"Hugh Giblin is still going to be our primary ruckman.
"Reece comes into the midfield and will provide a bit of extra toughness and another big body in there which in the middle of a winter's day at Nirranda will certainly be welcomed.
"We think he'll give us a lot of grunt and leadership in there."
Merrivale has named playing-coach Josh Sobey to return for his first match since round eight.
Panmure coach Chris Bant confirmed his side would make two changes ahead of its top-four clash with second-placed Russells Creek.
The Bulldogs will be without Tate Gardiner (hamstring) and Liam Bishop (ankle).
The duo will be replaced with Luke Gavin and Marcus Kelly from the reserves.
"They've both played plenty of senior footy over their time so we've got full faith in them," Bant said.
Bant said his side was refreshed from the break but wary of the threat the Creekers pose.
"I think everyone's got a bit of pep in their step again," he said.
"They're obviously flying, I reckon they're premiership favourites at this stage with their top-end talent.
"It'll be a good test to see where we're at."
*All teams are provided by clubs
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v Allansford Seniors
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: J.Brooks, R.O'Connor, S.O'Connor
HB: J.Dillon, L.Tebble, T.McKenzie
C: N.Bourke, N.Marshall, L.McConnell
HF: J.Moloney, S.Boyd, N.Castersen
F: B.Fraser, T.Beasley, C.Kavanagh
R: B.Reid, S.Judd, M.Wyss
Int: J.Sinnott, J.Vaughan, T.Glennen, T.Henderson
Allansford Seniors
B: S.Kilpatrick, B.Hunger, J.Kirkwood
HB: M.Gristede, B.Deluca, B.Edge
C: C.Mclean, B.Coutts
HF: B.Lenehan, H.Searle, R.Buck
F: R.Hare, C.Bellman, C.Day
R: Z.Mungean, L.Nowell, Z.Jamieson
Int: B.Fedley, L.Lusher, K.Jans
Panmure Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Panmure Seniors
B: M.Colbert, N.Keane, J.Norton
HB: T.Wright, T.Murnane, L.Lyons
C: W.Pomorin, L.Kew, P.Mahony
HF: C.Bant, I.Sinnott, S.Mahony
F: T.Mahony, B.Purcell, J.Moloney
R: D.Roache, L.McLeod, B.Gedye
Int: L.Gavin, M.Kelly, Z.Reeves
Russells Creek Seniors
B: D.Finlayson, J.Forth Bligh, D.Herbertson
HB: X.McCartney, Z.Welsford, W.McPhee
C: B.Rudland-Castles, P.Chatfield, Z.Timms
HF: T.Smith, S.Grinter, K.Cottee
F: J.Chatfield, D.Nicholson, C.Templeton
R: S.Alberts, D.Cross, D.Burns
Int: G.McLeod, J.Chatfield, L.McKane, B.Hewett
Nirranda Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
Nirranda Seniors
B: J.Payne, B.McCann, L.Weel
HB: B.Harkness, M.Lloyd, D.Lees
C: J.Stacey, J.Willsher, L.Irving
HF: M.Primmer, R.Nutting, J.Lee
F: D.Craven, N.Couch, D.Philp
R: R.Holwell, H.Giblin, E.Harvey-Cleary
Int: S.Lenehan, C.Wagstaff, A.Rosolin
Merrivale Seniors
B: W.Lenehan, B.Bell, A.Campbell
HB: J.Brooks, S.Doukas, L.Nagle
C: O.Doukas, C.Rix, T.Stephens
HF: J.Sobey, J.Fary, M.Sandow
F: N.Krepp, S.Barnes, J.Gleeson
R: J.Wilson, M.Hausler, B.McCutcheon
Int: M.Stewart, J.Mahony - Gilchrist, H.Owen, W.Flaherty
Old Collegians Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Old Collegians Seniors
B: M.Crosier, E.Barker, J.Cust
HB: Z.Brooks, K.Bidmade, H.Hall
C: A.Grant, T.Lewis, E.Dawson
HF: H.White, J.Dunne, N.Wallace
F: L.Moutray, N.Forth, J.Nyikos
R: C.Barby, D.Gleeson, J.Brooks
Int: J.Douglas, L.Dwyer, H.Jenkins, J.Wallace
South Rovers Seniors
B: S.Wilde, N.Murphy, K.Moloney
HB: A.Seabrook, J.Dalton, S.Hodgins
C: J.Bacon, J.Dowd, T.Harman
HF: J.Higgins, D.Cox, T.Rhook
F: P.Higgins, E.Dowd, A.Farrell
R: J.Fedley, T.Bowman, K.Lenehan
Int: C.Mailes, X.Ellul, D.Dews, L.Payne
*Teams not provided for Timboon Demons v Dennington
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
