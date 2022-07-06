Maar Nation-Gunditjmara artist Sherry Johnstone says this weekend's Hampden league Indigenous Round is about celebrating Indigenous people and their contributions to football.
Johnstone will toss the coin before the senior football match between North Warrnambool Eagles and Warrnambool.
Advertisement
A Welcome to Country will be performed before the match by Peek Whurrong Elders Uncle Locky Eccles and Uncle Rob Lowe.
"It's an exciting time to celebrate Aboriginal people, culture and what they bring to the table," Johnstone said.
It's an exciting time to celebrate Aboriginal people, culture and what they bring to the table.- Sherry Johnstone
"We've had some amazing athletes and a lot of Aboriginal people have contributed to football for a long time.
"I think they were the original creators of the game with Marngrook. It's about celebrating that too.
"I think I'm doing that (tossing the coin) for my ancestors to celebrate them and for all our modern day footy players today too."
MORE SPORT:
Johnstone's son Dion, who is a former AFL-listed player with the Melbourne Demons, will feature in the match for North Warrnambool.
"I love watching him play," Johnstone said.
"He's achieved a lot in his short amount of time so far. He's only 24 now.
Dion said he was looking forward to being a part of an Indigenous Round in Warrnambool.
"It's very exciting and mum only told me today that she's doing the coin toss, which is exciting," he said.
"It's good that it's starting to get out there. All players love the round and love being a part of it.
"It's an important game for us and with mum doing that it's pretty special."
Hampden league president Shane Threlfall said it was "fantastic" that the league could celebrate NAIDOC Week through football.
"This is the first year that we've done it to the extent that we have," he said.
Advertisement
"It's a starting point. We hope to make it bigger and better in the future, so we've got some plans down the track.
"Starting this year with a celebration at the North Warrnambool and Warrnambool game is a starting point for us.
"We'd hope to make it throughout the league down the track."
The Eagles and Blues last met in round three, with the Blues triumphing by 15 points.
Dion said his side is "looking forward to the challenge".
"They're going to come out firing I would assume," he said.
Advertisement
"With some confidence because they beat us last time. I think we're prepared, we've played some much better footy since then."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.