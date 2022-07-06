Alyssa Humphries has long been a destructive, entertaining cricketer in the outdoor game.
The Casterton product is now taking her talents to the 'fast-paced' indoor version, selected for Australia's Female Under 22 World Cup squad in October this year in Melbourne.
Fresh off a successful campaign for Victoria in the National Indoor Championships at Casey Stadium, Humphries - who plays Premier Cricket for Essendon Maribyrnong Park in the summer - said she was thrilled to be given the opportunity to play alongside a talented group of players.
"It's pretty exciting, it's my first time selected for Australia so it's great," she said.
"I played against most of them (the squad) last week, it's a really talented squad and it's really exciting."
The World Cup will be played at Casey Stadium in Melbourne from October 8 to October 15, with Australia set to defend its title.
Humphries plays her local cricket for Casterton in the Hamilton District league and took on indoor cricket in 2018.
She said it took some adjustment to the difference between the two versions of the game.
"It's my third season now, because COVID took away two seasons of it which was unfortunate," she said.
"It took a fair bit to pick up because I like to usually hit the ball in the air, so for me it was about waiting for it and watching it right under your eyes.
"After probably half a season of playing you do get used to it."
The emerging batter said indoor cricket was a sport which provided plenty of excitement.
"It's fast-paced, anything can happen and the game can change within a ball," she said. "It doesn't matter if you're winning on the scoreboard or losing, the game can change so quickly."
